Match report of the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Fulham, with the final score being 1-0. Goal by Matheus Mane for Wolverhampton Wanderers. Assist from Hwang Hee-Chan after a counter-attack.

Gol! Wolverhampton Wanderers 1, Fulham 0. Mateus Mané ( Wolverhampton Wanderers ) finalização com o pé direito de fora da área no canto inferior esquerdo. Assistência de Hwang Hee-Chan depois de um contra-ataque.

Oportunidade perdida Rodrigo Gomes (Wolverhampton Wanderers), finalização com o pé direito do lado direito da área. Oportunidade perdida Rodrigo Gomes (Wolverhampton Wanderers), finalização com o pé esquerdo do meio da área. Antonee Robinson (Fulham) sofre uma falta na lateral esquerda. Finalização defendida em direção ao centro do gol.

Mateus Mané (Wolverhampton Wanderers) finalização com o pé esquerdo de fora da área. Assistência de Hwang Hee-Chan. Yerson Mosquera (Wolverhampton Wanderers) sofre uma falta no campo defensivo. Falta Finalização defendida no lado esquerdo do gol.

Alex Iwobi (Fulham) finalização com o pé direito do meio da área. Assistência de Timothy Castagne com um cruzamento. Falta cometida por André (Wolverhampton Wanderers). Timothy Castagne (Fulham) sofre uma falta no campo defensivo. Emile Smith Rowe (Fulham) sofre uma falta no campo defensivo





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Wolverhampton Wanderers Premier League Fulham Mateus Mane Hwang Hee-Chan Counter-Attack Finalização Assistência

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