Venezuela and Colombia Forge Military Alliance, Signaling Shift in Regional Security

Venezuela and Colombia have announced plans for joint military operations and intelligence sharing, a historic move aimed at combating criminal groups and addressing regional security concerns. The agreement also has implications for US interests in the region, particularly regarding access to resources and stability.

A bilateral meeting held in Caracas between Venezuela n acting President Delcy Rodríguez and Colombia n President Gustavo Petro resulted in a significant announcement: the two countries will develop joint military plans and establish immediate intelligence sharing mechanisms.

This marks a turning point in security cooperation, as Bogotá and Caracas have not shared information for decades, according to military sources. While the practical implementation remains to be seen, the announcement sends a clear message to criminal groups and to former US President Donald Trump, who requires a stable and secure Venezuela for his ongoing plans.

The primary threats to this bilateral cooperation are the Segunda Marquetalia, a splinter group of the former FARC, and the National Liberation Army (ELN), a guerrilla group with over 60 years of activity. Both armed groups originate in Colombia but operate across both countries, terrorizing the border region and controlling transnational drug trafficking and illegal mining – a sector now particularly important to Trump. A diplomatic source questioned how foreign investment could flourish in areas dominated by these groups.

The stated interests of the White House following the attempted intervention in Venezuela on January 3rd include oil exploitation, but also rare earth minerals and gold extraction, currently controlled by organized crime. This situation is described as paradoxical, as Trump needs stability to attract investors, but the gold is not state-controlled, residing in ELN-dominated areas.

The plan is seen as beneficial to all three countries: Trump needs stability, Venezuela understands that the presence of US-designated narcoterrorist groups keeps the door open for intervention, and Colombia, after failed negotiations with the ELN in 2022, sees a solution to decades of conflict through its neighbor. Insight Crime reported in December that the Venezuelan government's support for the ELN hinders complete defeat or a peace agreement.

The change in leadership in Venezuela presents an opportunity to alter this dynamic. The summit reunited Petro and Rodríguez, old friends separated by recent events, with Colombian Defense Minister Pedro Sánchez playing a key role in implementation. Notably absent was Venezuelan Defense Minister Gustavo González, who was instead attending a commemorative event with Diosdado Cabello, a powerful figure in the Chavista movement.

Following the meeting, Delcy Rodríguez held an official meeting with the new US representative in Venezuela, John Barrett, the commercial attaché tasked with implementing Trump's stabilization plan. A Colombian military source stated that this development will significantly impact criminal activity on the border, opening opportunities for intelligence exchange and coordinated operations. The challenge now lies in implementation, but the initial step has been taken.

The ELN has been operating across the border for years, expanding in Venezuela with what appears to be tacit government approval





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