Trump faces tough choices in Iran crisis, analyst says

Analyst Lourival Sant'Anna discusses the challenges facing Donald Trump in the Iran crisis, including the possibility of accepting maximalist conditions from the Iranian side, maintaining control over the Strait of Hormuz, and the potential impact on the global and American economies.

Donald Trump publicou neste domingo (10) em sua rede social, a Truth Social, que a proposta do Irã para o fim da guerra é "totalmente inaceitável", sem fornecer detalhes sobre o documento.

Durante o CNN Prime Time deste domingo (10), o analista de Internacional Lourival Sant'Anna avaliou que o Irã está negociando a partir de uma posição que considera de força, o que coloca Trump diante de opções politicamente custosas.

"O Trump ficou sem uma boa escolha. Ou ele tende a aceitar essas condições maximalistas do Irã, que incluem manter o controle sobre o Estreito de Ormuz, algo que não aconteceu na História. Ficaria patente que a guerra só piorou a situação para o mundo e para os próprios Estados Unidos", destacou Lourival





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