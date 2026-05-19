Treasury yields at near-record highs as inflation persists and consumer confidence wanes

The ongoing debate about inflation pressures and how central banks should respond is discussed in the text on a macroeconomic level. It is suggested that rising inflation and declining consumer confidence, especially in the United States, may have an impact on the economy in the future. The OECD Secretary-General Mathias Cormann's remarks suggest that the persistent inflation may lead to secondary effects, which may require central banks to change their strategy to combat inflation, and that duration of inflation could impact the economy.

Treasuries appear to be here to stay. In Paris, where ministers of finance and presidents of major central banks from the world's biggest economies gathered this week with a persistent consumer price shock on the table.

According to OECD Secretary-General Mathias Cormann, the longer this goes on, the greater the risk of secondary effects. As secondary effects, central banks will need to act, even if the economic growth outlook is slightly weaker. Five-year-old inflation in the US also rose, along with the price of energy, indicating that investors are not betting on a quick reversal of inflation. Long-term bond yields tend to sustain high levels, according to sources.

Nuveen's global investment strategist Laura Cooper summed up the impasse.

'The question is: When will the Federal Reserve change its strategy to show that it really wants to contain these inflationary pressures? '. While that response doesn't come, the market continues to price in high-interest rates for longer, which keeps bond yields high, making them attractive





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Inflation Consumer Price Shock Central Banks Central Bank Bond Yields High-Interest Rates Inflationary Pressures Arguimón JAMES (2022 May 17). OECD Secretary-General Federal Reserve Nuveen Roland LESCUCE (2022 May 17)

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