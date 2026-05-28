Threats to Public Health at the FIFA World Cup

The FIFA World Cup is just a few weeks away, but Dr. Rebecca Katz, who leads the Center for Global Health Science and Security at Georgetown University, is concerned about the health threats it represents. Katz mentioned that certain conditions of diseases are a concern in any event with a large number of people. Always, something happens.

A Copa do Mundo da FIFA está a apenas algumas semanas de distância, mas a Dra. Rebecca Katz vem se preocupando com as ameaças à saúde pública que ela representa há anos.

Katz, que lidera o Center for Global Health Science and Security da Georgetown University, disse que em qualquer evento de grande concentração de pessoas há certas condições de doenças que preocupam. Sempre há algo acontecendo. Veja quais vacinas deve tomar, dizem os especialistas. Mas as circunstâncias mais amplas em torno do torneio deste ano, que deve trazer milhões de visitantes à América do Norte, estão prestes a colocar esse protocolo à prova





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