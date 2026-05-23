The youngest player to win the World Cup

Arguably the most significant footballing event of 2018, the FIFA World Cup has featured some remarkable records having been broken. One of those that have been broken is the record for youngest player to win the World Cup. Until Mbappe's victory, Bergomi's feat of being the youngest player to appear in a World Cup final had stood for the longest period. However, Mbappe is now the youngest player to have won the World Cup. Mbappe won the tournament when he was 19 years and 207 days old.

Kylian Mbappe : France's Youngest Ever to Win World Cup. Record Details Arguably the most significant footballing event of 2018, the FIFA World Cup has featured some remarkable records having been broken.

One of those that have been broken is the record for youngest player to win the World Cup. Until Mbappe's victory, Bergomi's feat of being the youngest player to appear in a World Cup final had stood for the longest period.

However, Mbappe is now the youngest player to have won the World Cup. (Photo by Mehdi Taamallah/NurPhoto via Getty Images) Breaking the record for the youngest player's to appear in a World Cup final Kylian Mbappe of France may have broken Bergomi's record But, how young was Kylian Mbappe when he won the 2018 World Cup? Mbappe won the FIFA World Cup on July 15, 2018, when he was 19 years and 207 days old.

Bergomi had beaten this record by on average ten months. Interestingly, Bergomi played in the 1982 World Cup.

Nevertheless, Mbappe's victory stands strong. Messi victory Talismanic footballers have had their fair share of momentous performances. In the 2014 World Cup, Argentina's Lionel Messi scored a goal against Iran, which was named BBC Goal of the Tournament. Messi scored the only goal of the match and inspired Argentina to a 1-0 victory.

Messi currently plays for Barcelona, becoming the top goal scorer for his country, having scored more goals fewer appearances. This year in the league, Messi provided six assists, limiting the opposition to only one goal. He is a six-time Ballon d'Or winner. Sunshine Cup: First female to lift the World Cup.

Falette Celeste inspires Haiti women's team The Sunshine Cup, first ever trophy to be exclusively for women at a FIFA World Cup, was won by Haiti. The post-match interviews suggest that the winning goal remains recent and fresh in the mind of Gloria Campbell, who scored the winning goal. The game that was four goals to the good and a match that balanced on the knife-edge between Spain and Iran quickly ignited drama just before the final whistle.

Campbell, just one minute away from his golden opportunity, played a superb curling header to seal the win. Campbell, who hails from Comboni in Haiti, is the daughter of Robert Valentin, a retired Haitian footballer. Category: Sports Keywords: Kylian Mbappe, Bergomi, French Football, FIFA World Cup, Record





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