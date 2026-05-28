Tesla's Full Self-Driving (FSD) technology faces challenges in basic maneuvers, despite safety claims

Tesla's FSD technology continues to face difficulties in executing basic maneuvers such as avoiding emergency vehicles or stopping for school buses. Despite safety claims, interviews with former employees and an ex-autonomous driving engineer reveal challenges in recent months.

Some videos show cars hitting cats, dogs or deer, as well as common accidents. Sometimes, they don't brake before impact. Frequently, they exceed the speed limit.

Occasionally, employees see situations where children playing in the street are almost hit. Known as 'data loggers', these employees train the AI-based driver assistance software of Tesla. FSD (Full Self-Driving, or complete autonomous driving) is soon to make all Teslas fully autonomous.

However, interviews with nine former Tesla employees and a former autonomous driving engineer show that the technology has continued to face difficulties in recent months, such as avoiding emergency vehicles or stopping for school buses loading or unloading students. Despite these dangerous failures, Musk and other executives have increasingly emphasized the safety of FSD, pressuring Tesla to conduct public demonstrations of its fully autonomous capability, which CEO Musk has promised to investors every year for a decade.

These demonstrations include a Tesla Inside, as employees worked long hours mapping routes and training the software to identify specific dangers to make the technology appear more capable than it really was, according to four former Tesla employees interviewed by Reuters. Employees said these safety measures, which require a lot of manpower, are impossible to be implemented on a large scale.

These efforts, which had not been disclosed before, undermine Musk's claim that the autonomous driving technology of Tesla will soon work anywhere in the world and not require the same extensive local mapping as competitors. Musk claimed that Tesla adopts a simpler approach based solely on cameras and artificial intelligence, which will allow the company's ride-hailing service to expand at an 'exponential' rate and offer current Tesla owners complete autonomy through software updates.

Musk and other Tesla leaders reinforced the impression of robotic competence by citing the company's safety statistics, which they claim prove that FSD is up to 10 times safer than human drivers. However, a Reuters analysis of the statistical methodology of Tesla and interviews with company employees show that Tesla is still far from delivering large-scale autonomous vehicles with safety. This is a central promise that supports the market value of Tesla, which is estimated to be US$ 1.6 trillion





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Tesla FSD Autonomous Driving Challenges Basic Maneuvers Emergency Vehicles School Buses

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