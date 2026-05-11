Star System Helps One Couple Overcome Infertility With Single Embryo

The Star System, developed by the University of Columbia, uses artificial intelligence to identify and locate hidden sperm in men with infertility. With the help of Star System, Samuel, a man with Klinefelter syndrome, was successful in achieving fatherhood.

Com inteligência artificial, sistema Star consegue detectar e extrair um único espermatozoide em milissegundos enquanto ele passa por um minúsculo canal. Era início de novembro de 2025 quando Penelope recebeu uma ligação enquanto dirigia para casa do trabalho em Nova Jersey, ligando com a notícia que ela tanto esperava.

Após dois anos e meio de tentativas angustiantes, Penelope finalmente estava grávida. Após muitos exames, ela e o marido, Samuel, descobriram que ele tinha síndrome de Klinefelter, uma condição genética que afeta homens que nascem com um cromossomo X extra, muitas vezes diagnosticada apenas na idade adulta. A maioria das pessoas com síndrome de Klinefelter produz pouco ou nenhum espermatozoide no líquido ejaculado, uma condição conhecida como azoospermia. Cerca de 10% dos homens inférteis apresentam azoospermia





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Artificial Intelligence Fertility Treatment Klinefelter Syndrome Shrek Syndrome Spermatozoides

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