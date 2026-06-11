Shakira's Show and FIFA's Fundraising Campaign

Shakira, the Colombian singer, has been preparing for her performance at the FIFA World Cup in Mexico. She shared images of her rehearsals on Instagram, stating that it was a week of non-stop rehearsals for her and her team. The show aims to raise $100 million for the FIFA Global Education Fund. Additionally, the 2026 FIFA World Cup will have three opening ceremonies, with Canada and the United States also preparing special events before their respective national teams' debuts on Friday. The Italian Marco Balich is the producer of the three grand ceremonies of the World Cup this year, and he also produced the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics in Milan-Cortina. Shakira will also be one of the attractions at the show of the final of the Copa, which will take place on July 19th. She will be accompanied by Madonna and the South Korean band BTS.

nesta quinta-feira, 13, no México. Antes da partida entre a seleção da casa e a África do Sul,uma das músicas oficiais da Copa. A festa está marcada para as 14h30 no horário de Brasília No Instagram, a colombiana mostrou o ‘aquecimento’ para o show.

‘Foi uma semana de ensaios sem pausa para nós, estamos prontos!! ’, escreveu a cantora na legenda que acompanha diversas imagens dos ensaios para a apresentação. No fim do carrossel, um vídeo da dicas de como será o show de Shakira: repleto de coreografia, dançarinos e latinidade, como já é típico da loba. , faixa oficial do Mundial que tem como objetivo levantar 100 milhões de dólares para o Fundo de Educação Fifa Global Citizen.

Além da dupla, Sediada em três países diferentes pela primeira vez, a Copa de 2026 terá também três cerimônias de abertura. Além do show mexicano, na tarde de hoje, Canadá e Estados Unidos também preparam eventos especiais antes da estreia de suas respectivas seleções na sexta-feira.. Os dois agitam as arquibancadas da disputa ente o time canadense e a seleção da Bósnia e Herzegovina, também às 14h30.

O italiano Marco Balich é produtor das três grandes cerimônias do Mundial deste ano e também foi responsável pela cerimônia de abertura dos Jogos Olímpicos de Inverno de Milão-Cortina, ocorridos há cerca de quatro meses. Shakira também será uma das atrações do show de intervalo da final da Copa, em 19 de julho. Na ocasião, ela terá a companhia de Madonna e da banda sul-coreana BTS





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Shakira FIFA World Cup Mexico Rehearsals Show Fundraising Campaign FIFA Global Education Fund Opening Ceremonies Canada United States Italian Marco Balich Winter Olympics In Milan-Cortina

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