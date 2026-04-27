Samba and 'Botequins': An Inseparable Rio Tradition

Singer Gabriel da Muda, founder of Samba do Trabalhador, opens 'Miudinho', a new 'botequim' in Rio de Janeiro, solidifying the deep connection between samba music and traditional Brazilian bars. The article explores the history of this relationship and the innovative approach of Miudinho.

The connection between samba and 'botequins' (traditional Brazilian bars) is as intrinsic as surfing to the beach or football to the Maracanã stadium. This sentiment is echoed by singer Gabriel da Muda, a founding member of the renowned Samba do Trabalhador, led by Moacyr Luz.

Every Monday, the samba circle convenes at the Renascença Clube in Andaraí, North Zone of Rio de Janeiro. Following the performance, around 9:30 PM, a procession of musicians, producers, friends, and enthusiasts makes its way to Bar do Momo in Tijuca, just a kilometer away. This collective walk has become a cherished tradition of Samba do Trabalhador, according to Muda, who believes 'every sambista has a favorite bar.

' He personally has several, with Bar do Momo, established in 1972, holding a special place. 'I lived across the street from it my whole life,' the singer shares, now residing in Botafogo. Late last year, Muda deepened his ties to the 'botequim' world by co-founding his own establishment, Miudinho, near the Maracanã stadium, in partnership with Guilherme Bon and Vinicius Zamana.

These two are also the owners of Botica in Botafogo and are responsible for the management of the new venture.

'My role is to welcome friends and contribute to quality control,' the sambista explains. Miudinho originated from conversations between Bon and the singer. After a trip to Japan in 2024, Muda envisioned creating a space similar to a Japanese 'izakaya' – a casual pub – focusing on skewers.

'The neighborhood lacked a 'botequim' that didn't solely rely on staples like pork loin or sausage sandwiches, two classics I love but can be heavy,' the musician notes. This led to the concept of Miudinho. It's not a restaurant specializing in offal, despite offering some such dishes.

'It's actually a bar of 'miudezas' (small things), a place for those who don't want to overeat,' the sambista clarifies. The name, an idea from Bon, combines 'miúdos' (offal) with 'meal deal,' referencing the lunch combos found in London convenience stores and restaurants. Launched in September, Miudinho is helmed by chef sansei Aline Sasaqui, who prepares everything from onigiri (rice balls) to cured duck.

The skewer selection caters to diverse palates, with the beef tongue with shoyu koji, tare, and chili being a standout. A miso-marinated okra skewer appeals to non-meat eaters. Other offerings include seasoned olives, miso eggplant, and potato salad with eggs – daily specials are listed on a chalkboard. Red plastic tables and chairs are arranged on the sidewalk, and beer in 600ml bottles is the most popular drink.

'At Miudinho, we aim for maximum informality,' says Muda. Mariana Rezende, vice president of communication for the Rio de Janeiro Bars and Restaurants Syndicate (SindRio) and partner at Bar da Frente, emphasizes that Muda's involvement is further proof of the inseparable link between samba and 'botequins' in Rio de Janeiro. In June, SindRio, in partnership with Mundo Mesa, will host the 2nd Forum of Leaders in Gastronomy (FOLGA) at the Marina da Glória.

A panel discussion on June 16th and 17th will focus on 'tradition and innovation in Rio's 'botequins,' featuring Guilherme Bon, Eliana Rocha (Jobi), and Priscila Continentino (Brejo Bar), moderated by journalist Daniel Salles. Miudinho isn't Muda's first foray into gastronomy; in 2021, he co-founded Fabro, a natural fermentation bakery. The initial plan was to open in Flamengo, but the pandemic led them to Barra da Tijuca.

After selling his stake in the bakery, Muda conceived Miudinho, a venture more aligned with his passion for samba. Miudinho is located at Rua Visconde de Itamarati, 115, Tijuca, Rio de Janeiro - RJ and operates Wednesday/Thursday (5 PM - 12 AM), Friday (5 PM - 1 AM), Saturday (2 PM - 12 AM), and Sunday (2 PM - 9 PM)





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