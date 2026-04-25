Peru Election Results Delayed Amidst Fraud Claims and Official Resignation

The Peruvian presidential election count is complete, but final results are delayed due to contested votes. The process is marred by accusations of fraud, the resignation of the electoral office head, and investigations into alleged collusion.

The vote count in Peru concluded this Thursday (23rd), but it will still take weeks for the final results of the presidential election to be known, as the review of contested records could alter the narrow margin between the second and third place candidates.

Meanwhile, authorities face pressure due to potential legal challenges arising from criticisms of the electoral process. Conservative candidate Keiko Fujimori (17.05%) secured her place in the second round, scheduled for June.

However, left-wing candidate Roberto Sánchez (12.03%) has only a 20,000-vote lead over far-right candidate Rafael López Aliaga (11.91%), so the outcome will depend on the review of approximately 5,000 records sent to the Special Electoral Courts, representing 5.6% of the total. The JNE (National Electoral Jury) has set a deadline of May 15th to announce the final results, giving candidates time to prepare for the second round.

Meanwhile, it was reported this Friday (24th) that holding supplementary elections was considered “unfeasible”. Resignation, accusations, and speculation. Election day in Lima, where logistical failures in the distribution of materials caused delays of several hours in the opening of hundreds of polling stations, placed the ONPE (National Office of Electoral Processes) at the center of criticism.

After days of accusations, the head of the agency, Piero Corvetto, submitted his resignation, which was accepted by the JNJ (National Justice Council), despite the law stipulating that his position is “irrevocable” while an election or referendum is in progress. Attorney General Tomás Gálvez informed that the Public Ministry requested Corvetto’s preventive detention, who is being investigated for the alleged crime of collusion.

However, the arrest was not carried out. The former official stated in his resignation letter that he is at the disposal of the authorities to clarify the facts. The Attorney General’s Office and the National Police carried out searches at Corvetto’s home in the early hours of this Friday.

'At this time, the Anti-Corruption Directorate of the National Police is carrying out 12 searches,' the Directorate stated on its social media account. Authorities informed that the searches included 'properties linked to the former head of the National Office of Electoral Processes, former officials and the legal representative of the Galaga company, for the alleged crime of aggravated collusion.

' López Aliaga, who claims to have been the most affected by the delays in Lima (his electoral stronghold) due to citizens who allegedly gave up voting due to the long lines, continues to allege fraud without presenting any evidence. 'Corvetto will spend 20 years in prison. I will guarantee that. I will pursue him to death,' he said in a live broadcast on his social media.

The leader of Renovación Nacional insisted on his demand that the National Electoral Jury annul the elections or call supplementary elections, although neither of these options is provided for in law. Corvetto rejected the accusations against him in statements to local media.

Amidst the crisis of electoral legitimacy in a country already shaken by political instability and a lack of institutional strength, the JNE held a broad meeting on Wednesday (22nd), to which the new interim head of the ONPE (National Office of Electoral Processes), Bernardo Pachas, was also invited. This Friday, in a statement, the JNE indicated that “The Plenary of the National Electoral Jury unanimously declares that holding supplementary elections within the scope of the general elections is not feasible.

” Fujimori had previously commented on the possibility of a new vote.

“We are closely following the decisions and announcements of the National Electoral Jury (JNE) regarding supplementary elections, about which we still do not know if they will occur or not,” said the Fuerza Popular candidate, in statements cited by El Comercio. Meanwhile, left-wing parties are calling for an end to these speculations and urging respect for the popular vote.

Several groups held a protest on Wednesday in front of the JNE headquarters to prevent it from yielding to requests for supplementary elections in Lima or the annulment of the entire process.

“What the National Electoral Jury intends to do is undermine and generate an absolutely illegal and unconstitutional decision: supplementary elections based on a request made by Renovación Popular,” said Congresswoman Ruth Luque, a Senate candidate for the center-left Ahora Nación party. Meanwhile, Roberto Sánchez’s lawyer, Roy Mendoza, stated that if the JNE agrees to call new elections, it will be yielding to the pressure and electoral extortion of certain political parties





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Peru Elections Keiko Fujimori Roberto Sánchez Rafael López Aliaga JNE ONPE Fraud Resignation

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