Italian Tourists Die in Cave Diving in Maldives, One Survived

Five Italian tourists died and one survived during a cave diving expedition in Maldives. The survivors were the last to leave the water, indicating some sort of emergency during the diving. The parents and students were among those who died.

A tragédia envolvendo turistas italianos durante mergulho em cavernas a dezenas de metros de profundidade nas Maldivas terminou com a morte de cinco pessoas na semana passada.

Porém, uma pessoa do grupo sobreviveu. Uma sexta pessoa preferiu ficar no iate Duke of York enquanto os companheiros de viagem mergulhavam a cerca de 50 metros de profundidade em caverna no Atol de Vaavu, segundo o portal italiano 'Libero Quotidiano'. Não se sabe ainda porque a estudante decidiu não mergulhar com os demais. Ela estava equipada para mergulhar, mas mudou de ideia.

Ela foi a 'única sobrevivente direta daquele dia' e uma 'testemunha fundamental para a reconstrução dos momentos finais antes do incidente', informou o veículo de comunicação. Estão entre os principais fatores que podem ter levado à morte de cinco turistas italianos que desapareceram durante o mergulho arriscado na manhã de quinta-feira (14/5), no horário local, segundo especialistas.

O pneumologista Claudio Micheletto disse ao portal italiano 'Adnkronos', que 'é provável que algo tenha dado errado com os cilindros de ar', já que os cinco mergulhadores morreram na mesma excursão a cerca de 50 metros de profundidade nas águas do Atol de Vaavu, o que desencadeou uma investigação policial. Entre as vítimas estão a professora universitária e bióloga de renome Monica Montefalcone e a filha dela de 20 anos, Giorgia Sommacal.

Os outros três mortos na tragédia no Índico foram identificados como Muriel Oddenino, ambientalista de Turim, Gianluca Benedetti, instrutor de mergulho e capitão de barco de Pádua, e Federico Gualtieri, de Borgomanero, estudante de doutorado que estava produzindo tese sobre os atóis das Maldivas. Não foi apenas a toxicidade do oxigênio que possa ter contribuído para a tragédia nas Maldivas.

O pânico pode ter desempenhado um papel crucial, de acordo com Alfonso Bolognini, presidente da Sociedade Italiana de Medicina Subaquática e Hiperbárica.

'Dentro de uma caverna a 50 metros de profundidade, basta um problema ou um ataque de pânico com um mergulhador. A agitação fará com que a água fique turva e pode prejudicar a visibilidade', declarou ele, acrescentando que a situação pode levar a 'erros fatais'. Os agentes também estão investigando se o grupo utilizou um 'fio de Ariadne' – uma corda usada por mergulhadores para mantê-los juntos, o que é obrigatório em alguns casos, especialmente em ambientes com pouca visibilidade.

Poucas horas antes da tragédia, o Serviço Meteorológico Nacional das Maldivas emitiu um alerta claro para os organizadores de mergulho. Dois comunicados oficiais foram publicados no site da Força de Defesa Nacional das Maldivas (MNDF).

O primeiro, divulgado poucas horas antes do desaparecimento, dizia: 'Como o Serviço Meteorológico Nacional prevê um aumento na intensidade da monção de sudoeste (Hulhangu) sobre as Maldivas durante este período — particularmente nos atóis centrais e do sul, com ventos fortes, mar agitado e chuvas generalizadas — todos os navegantes são aconselhados a prestar muita atenção às condições meteorológicas.

' O segundo comunicado, divulgado após o desaparecimento ter sido relatado, explica: 'O Centro de Coordenação de Resgate Marítimo (MRCC) da Guarda Costeira da MNDF recebeu um relatório sobre o desaparecimento dos mergulhadores. Desde então, a MNDF iniciou operações de busca por mar e ar. Apenas o corpo de Monica foi recuperado até agora. Ele estava numa caverna a cerca de 60 metros de profundidade. Acredita-se que os demais cadáveres também estejam no local.





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Italian Tourists Maldives Cave Diving Death Survivor Emergency

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