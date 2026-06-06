Iraqi Foreign Minister Rejects Lebanese President's Claims, Attacks on Iran

The Iraqi foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi, rejected the claims made by the Lebanese president, Joseph Aoun, that Lebanon is a bargaining chip for Iran in negotiations with the United States. Araghchi published a statement saying that if Lebanon were a bargaining chip, there would have been an agreement long ago. He also criticized the Lebanese president for blaming Iran for occupying 1/5 of Lebanon, displacing 1/4 of the Lebanese, and bombing his country daily.

O ministro das Relações Exteriores do Irã, Abbas Araghchi , rejeitou as declarações do presidente libanês, Joseph Aoun , de que o Líbano é moeda de troca para Teerã em negociações com os Estados Unidos.

Araghchi publicou que, se o Líbano fosse uma moeda de troca, já teríamos um acordo há muito tempo. Com base nos comentários do Sr. Aoun, alguém pensaria que é o Irã que ocupou 1/5 do Líbano, deslocou 1/4 dos libaneses e bombardeia seu país diariamente. Salve o Líbano do seu verdadeiro inimigo, Sr. Presidente. O Irã exigiu US$ 24 bilhões congelados para acordo de paz com a EUA.

O presidente libanês também direcionou críticas à Guarda Revolucionária Islâmica, a força militar do Irã, dizendo que este não é o seu país, é o nosso país. O Irã anunciou um ataque ‘de grande escala’ ao Irã, afirmando que o principal objetivo do país era defender o povo americano, eliminando as ameaças iminentes do regime iraniano.

Essas ameaças incluíam o programa nuclear de Teerão, um ponto de atrito recorrente que também tem dificultado as negociações mais recentes para pôr fim aos combates. Os ataques conjuntos dos EUA e de Israel contra o Irã causaram milhares de mortos em todo o país e danos a dezenas de museus, edifícios históricos e sítios culturais.

Em resposta, o Irã lançou uma série de ataques retaliatórios em todo o Oriente Médio e fechou efetivamente o Estreito de Ormuz, uma via navegável estratégica onde passa cerca de 20% do petróleo mundial. Semanas antes do início da guerra, o governo Trump realizou o maior acúmulo militar no Oriente Médio desde a invasão do Iraque em 2003, desencadeando alertas sobre a escalada da violência regional caso um conflito eclodisse.

Ao mesmo tempo, enviados dos EUA mantinham conversas regulares com o Irã sobre um possível novo acordo nuclear. Mas essas negociações não foram capazes de evitar uma ação militar, com Trump acusando o Irã na época de rejeitar ‘todas as oportunidades de renunciar às suas ambições nucleares’





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