Iranian woman holds an Iranian flag at a rally in support of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, Tehran, April 27, 2026

The film shows a woman holding an Iranian flag at a rally in support of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei in Tehran on April 27, 2026.

Uma mulher acena com uma bandeira iraniana durante um comício em apoio ao líder supremo do Irã, Aiatolá Mojtaba Khamenei, na Praça Sadeghyeh, em Teerã, em 27 de abril de 2026.

O principal diplomata do Irã culpou Washington em 27 de abril pelo fracasso das negociações de paz no Oriente Médio durante uma visita à Rússia, onde o presidente Vladimir Putin lhe prometeu o apoio de Moscou para acabar com a guerra. - ATTA KENARE / AFP, prometeu nesta quarta-feira estender a guerra para além da região do Oriente Médio caso Estados Unidos e Israel voltem a atacar o país.

‘Se a agressão contra o Irã se repetir, a guerra regional prometida se estenderá desta vez muito além da região, e nossos golpes devastadores os esmagarão’, afirmou a Guarda em um comunicado publicado em seu site. Trump afirmou que daria a Teerã ‘dois ou três dias, talvez sexta, sábado, domingo, algo assim, talvez no início da próxima semana’ (Atualizado em 28/04/2026) Trump afirmou que daria a Teerã ‘dois ou três dias, talvez sexta, sábado, domingo, algo assim, talvez no início da próxima semana’ (Atualizado em 28/04/2026





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{ News: Man Topic: Rally Hope: Iranian Woman } { News: United States Topic: War Hope: Initials: US } { News: Russia Topic: War Hope: Initials: RU } { News: Iranian Leader Topic: War Hope: Initials: Al } { News: Iran Topic: War Hope: Iran }

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