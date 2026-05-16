FC Union Berlin vs FC Augsburg: Highlights and Goals

The match, held on 23rd October 2021, FC Union Berlin and FC Augsburg played a thrilling encounter with several highlight moments and goals. Watch the highlights and read about the goals and actions in this match summary.

Finalização defendida no lado esquerdo do gol. Ilyas Ansah (1. FC Union Berlin) finalização com o pé direito de fora da área. Assistência de Diogo Leite.

Gol! 1. FC Union Berlin 2, FC Augsburg 0. Andrej Ilic (1. FC Union Berlin) finalização com o pé direito de fora da área para o centro do gol.

Assistência de Oliver Burke com um passe de cabeça. Finalização bloqueada, Anton Kade (FC Augsburg) finalização com o pé direito do lado direito da área. Assistência de Marius Wolf. Finalização defendida em direção ao centro do gol.

Andrej Ilic (1. FC Union Berlin) de cabeça do meio da área. Assistência de Christopher Trimmel com um cruzamento. Finalização bloqueada, Livan Burcu (1.

FC Union Berlin) finalização com o pé direito do meio da área. Assistência de Ilyas Ansah. Gol! 1. FC Union Berlin 1, FC Augsburg 0.

Andrej Ilic (1. FC Union Berlin) finalização com o pé direito do meio da área para o centro do gol. Assistência de András Schäfer depois de um contra-ataque. Oportunidade perdida Anton Kade (FC Augsburg), finalização com o pé esquerdo de fora da área. Assistência de Marius Wolf depois de um contra-ataque





Lance! / 🏆 30. in BR We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

{ Text: Sport Type: 0 } { Text: FC Union Berlin Type: 0 } { Text: FC Augsburg Type: 0 } { Text: Football Type: 0 } { Text: Attacks Type: 3 } { Text: Defenses Type: 3 } { Text: Substantive News Type: 4 }

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