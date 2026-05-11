Crime organizaciônтек organized presence Brazil becomes widespread experience

The presence of organized criminal groups in Brazil has shifted from being confined to specific areas to becoming a widespread experience. According to the 'Crime and Elections 2026: Triggers of Insecurity' report released by the Brazilian Forum for Public Security, 41,2% of Brazilians aged 16 or above recognize the presence of organized criminal groups, such as gangs or militias, in their neighborhood. The data reveals that approximately 68,7 million people directly coexist with the territorial power exercised by these organizations. Although the perception of presence of these groups is more salient in the capitals (55,9%), this phenomenon has already struck down the country. In the metropolitan regions, the rate is 46,0%, and in cities in the interior, more than one third of the population (34,1%) identify the activities of gangs in their neighborhood. This expansion confirms, according to the report, a territorial diffusion and the nationalization of groups such as PCC and Red Command, which transformed the interior into logistical outposts and armed dispute zones.

A presença do crime organizado no Brasil deixou de ser um fenômeno restrito a áreas específicas para se tornar uma experiência disseminada. De acordo com o relatório 'Medo do crime e eleições 2026: os gatilhos da insegurança' divulgado pelo Fórum Brasileiro de Segurança Pública, 41,2% dos brasileiros com 16 anos ou mais reconhecem a presença de grupos criminosos organizados, como facções ou milícias, no bairro onde residem.

O dado indica que cerca de 68,7 milhões de pessoas convivem diretamente com o poder territorial exercido por essas organizações. Embora a percepção da presença desses grupos seja mais acentuada nas capitais (55,9%), o fenômeno já se capilarizou pelo país. Nos municípios da região metropolitana, o índice é de 46,0%, e mesmo nas cidades do interior, mais de um terço da população (34,1%) identifica a atuação de facções em sua vizinhança.

Essa expansão reflete, segundo o relatório, um processo de difusão territorial e nacionalização de grupos como o PCC e o Comando Vermelho, que transformaram o interior em entrepostos logísticos e espaços de disputa armada





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Crime Organizatordominance Presence Of Criminal Groups Concealment Of Criminal Activities Outbreak Of Events Diffusion Of Criminal Phenomena Erosion Of Social Cohesion Impact On Local Communities Implication On Violence Rise In Criminal Activity Persistence Of Organized Crime Territorial Diffusion

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