Brazilian Population Fears Digital Scams, With 83.2% Expressing Worry About Financial Frauds

A majority of Brazilians are worried about digital scams, with 83.2% expressing fear of financial frauds via internet or mobile, according to a report by the Brazilian Forum for Public Security and the Datafolha Institute. The report also revealed that digital scams were the most frequent crime experienced by Brazilians in the last 12 months, affecting 15.8% of the population aged 16 or over.

Renovação automática da CNH é usada como isca em golpe digital. — Foto: Redes sociais/ Reprodução Ser vítima de golpe digital é o principal medo dos brasileiros: 83,2% da população afirmam temer fraudes financeiras via internet ou celular, índice tecnicamente empatado com o medo de roubo à mão armada (82,3%) e de ser morto durante um assalto (80,7%).

O dado faz parte do relatório “Medo do crime e eleições 2026: os gatilhos da insegurança”, divulgado neste domingo (10) pelo Fórum Brasileiro de Segurança Pública em parceria com o Datafolha. Veja os números : Medo da violência por tipo de situação — Foto: Kayan Albertin - Arte/g1 Segundo o relatório, os golpes digitais também foram o crime mais frequente vivenciado pelos brasileiros nos últimos 12 meses, atingindo cerca de 15,8% da população com 16 anos ou mais — o equivalente a 26,3 milhões de vítimas.

Veja o percentual da população que sofreu algum tipo de crime no último ano, de acordo com o relatório: População vítima de crime nos últimos 12 meses — Foto: Kayan Albertin - Arte/g1 A distribuição da vitimização digital apresenta um padrão diretamente ligado à inserção financeira e ao porte dos municípios: Um dos maiores desafios para a segurança pública é a subnotificação massiva. Estima-se que apenas 8,2% dos casos de vitimização digital cheguem ao conhecimento das autoridades por meio de boletins de ocorrência de estelionato.

Essa "cifra oculta" alimenta a percepção de impunidade e a baixa confiança nas instituições, segundo o relatório. SAIBA MAIS A pesquisa “Medo do crime e eleições 2026: os gatilhos da insegurança”, mostra como é a percepção do medo e de vitimização criminal no Brasil e foi realizada pelo Instituto Datafolha entre os dias 9 e 10 de março de 2026.

A margem de erro geral para o total da amostra é de 2 pontos percentuais para mais ou para menos, considerando um nível de confiança de 95%. O estudo teve abrangência nacional e contou com uma amostra total de 2.004 entrevistas realizadas em 137 município





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Brazilian Population Digital Scams Financial Frauds Internet Or Mobile Majority Of Brazilians Worried About Digital Scams

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