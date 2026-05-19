Brazilian Football National Team Called for 2026 World Cup with Neymar Playing and Ex-Player Coach Carlo Ancelotti as Coach.

The Brazilian national football team has been called for the 2026 World Cup with the presence of Neymar, who is preparing to play his fourth World Cup, and coach Carlo Ancelotti. The team also includes expectations for Neymar and the presence of several stars, as seen in past World Cups. The anticipation of the Italian coach also draws attention to the last campaign' with the pressure on Brazil's players to perform positively in this tournament- especially considering their recent disappointing results in the past World Cups.

Com algumas surpresas e outros nomes já esperados, a convocação repercutiu na imprensa internacional principalmente pela presença de Neymar , que se prepara para jogar seu quarto Mundial – um feito alcançado por poucos jogadores brasileiros.

Na Argentina, o jornal Olé disse que ‘terminou a novela’ em torno da convocação ou não do jogador do Santos, que foi chamado ‘contra todos os prognósticos’. Depois de meses com mais dúvidas do que certezas, Carlo Ancelotti anunciou a lista dos 26 convocados do Brasil para a Copa do Mundo de 2026.

Finalmente, e contra todos os prognósticos, Neymar estará no Mundial. O veículo também apontou as expectativas em torno do jogador e a quantidade de estrelas presentes na Seleção Brasileira em mais uma Copa. Na Espanha, o Marca deu ênfase ao encerramento das especulações sobre a convocação de Ancelotti e destacou que esta será a primeira Copa do Mundo do italiano como treinador.

O jornal lembrou ainda das campanhas frustrantes do Brasil nas últimas ediciones do torneio, mas reforçou o peso histórico da Seleção. O Brasil sempre entra como favorito em Copas do Mundo e, desta vez, não será diferente. Quanto a Brasil, filme de Bolsonaro precisaria superar bilheteria de todos os longs brasileiros de 2025 para pagar investimento atribuído a Vorcaro





bbcbrasil / 🏆 8. in BR We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Brazilian National Football Team Brazilian World Cup Carlo Ancelotti Neymar 2026 World Cup

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Republica Democrática do Congo Ebola Outbreak: Less Than a Month to FIFA World CupThe Democratic Republic of Congo is grappling with a severe ebola outbreak, with the WHO declaring an international emergency. Over 240 cases and 80 suspected deaths have been recorded. The Bundibugyo virus, without a vaccine, has a high fatality rate, but its transmission is not airborne, minimizing the risk of a global pandemic. The country's focus is not on the tournament that begins in June in North America, but on containing the crisis and helping affected populations. The ebola virus is transmitted primarily through contact with bodily fluids of infected individuals, and while it is less virulent than other ebola strains, it does not have vaccines or antivirals to combat it. The outbreak is expected to continue until the end of July, and the World Cup in the United States, Canada, and Mexico will go on as planned.

Read more »

Concerns about soccer field quality in 2026 World CupResearchers have been working on finding the perfect soccer field for the upcoming 2026 World Cup. They have tested different types of grass, irrigation, and maintenance methods to ensure the fields meet the highest standards.

Read more »

Brazilian National Team Squad for the 2022 FIFA World CupThe Brazilian National Team has announced their squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, with several experienced players and promising young talents. The squad includes goalkeeper Weverton, who has been a key player for the Brazilian team in recent years, and defender Léo Pereira, who has gained recognition for his consistency and leadership.

Read more »

Ancelotti on Neymar and Brazil's hopes for the World CupCarlo Ancelotti praised Neymar's importance to the team and his performance this year. Despite uncertainties and controversies in Brazilian football, Neymar was included in the final list of 26 players.

Read more »