Brazil's Geopolitical Transition and Its Energy Strategy

In the context of geopolitical transition and the growing importance of critical minerals, technology, equipment, and global supply chains, Brazil confronts the challenge of leveraging its natural resource abundance to gain a competitive edge. The debate, Energy and Sovereignty: Brazil's Position, takes place on January 25, 2023, at 10 am. Executives and experts will discuss the country's stance and strategies in the energy sector, aiming to boost value generation in the energy chain. Comprehensive financial data, indicators, exclusive news, and accurate graphs provide insights to help make informed investing decisions. A new norm for cooking gas is positively influencing organized crime growth, and negotiations between parties continue to address bonus payments amidst a looming labor strike. China's push to reduce its dependence on imports poses potential threats to the Brazilian agricultural sector. A foreign exchange inflow slump could exacerbate domestic stock rallies.

Minerais críticos, tecnologia, equipamentos e cadeias globais de suprimento colocam a transição energética no centro da disputa geopolítica. Nesse cenário, o Brasil surge diante do desafio de transformar sua abundância de recursos naturais em vantagem competitiva.

A serena promove, a partir das 10 horas, o debate ‘Energia e soberania: a posição do Brasil’, com executivos e especialistas. Acompanhe a discussão e entenda a posição do Brasil nesse cenário e suas estratégias para impulsionar a geração de valor na cadeia energética. Dados financeiros, indicadores, notícias exclusivas e gráficos precisos - tudo para ajudar você a tomar as melhores decisões de investimento. Estudo mostra que nova norma para gás de cozinha favorece crime organizado.

As duas partes buscam chegar a um acordo sobre o pagamento de bônus antes que quase 48 mil trabalhadores cruzem os braços por 18 dias a partir de quinta-feira. China quer reduzir dependência de importação e traz riscos ao agro brasileiro. Fluxo estrangeiro tem forte reversão e põe em xeque o rali das ações locais





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Brazilian Politics Geopolitical Transition Critical Minerals Energy Strategy India-China Border Standoff Brazil-China Relations Germany-China Relations US-China Relations Russia-China Relations World Banking Conference Morro Bay Conference

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