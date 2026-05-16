BRASILEirão 2026 - Red Bull Bragantino x Vitória

A edição deste ano do Brasileirão está chegando ao fim, com apenas duas rodadias no peito. O Red Bull Bragantino, na sétima colocação, precisará reagir diante da torcida para não perder contato com o G-6. Já o Vitória, na décima posição, espera em home field e ainda sonha com a primeira vitória fora de casa na Série A de 2026.

se enfrentam neste domingo, 17 de maio de 2026, no Estádio Cícero de Souza Marques, em Bragança Paulista , pela 16ª rodada do Brasileirão . O Massa Bruta ocupa a sétima colocação, com 20 pontos, mas chega pressionado após a derrota por 2 a 0 para o Santos na Vila Belmiro e a eliminação na Copa do Brasil.

A equipe paulista busca uma reação diante da torcida para não perder contato com o G-6. Do outro lado, o Vitória vive um momento de confiança após garantir classificação histórica às oitavas de final da Copa do Brasil eliminando o Flamengo com vitória por 2 a 0 no Barradão.

A equipe comandada por Jair Ventura aparece na décima posição, com 19 pontos em 14 partidas, e vê o confronto direto como oportunidade de ultrapassar o adversário e se aproximar das vagas continentais. Confira os palpites do Lance para o duelo em Bragança Paulista e outra





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Red Bull Bragantino Vitória Copa Do Brasil Bragança Paulista Brasileirão Palpites Do Lance Histórico Recente Nas Rodadas

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