Argentina's Dinosaur Discovery Challenges Traditional Aurasichosaurus Lives, Hints at Complexity of Dinosaur Evolution

In a groundbreaking discovery, Argentina is revising part of the evolutionary history of the largest land animals ever to have walked the Earth. This new find, named Bicharracosaurus, challenges the traditional view of dinosaur evolution and hints at its complexity.

Argentina is having paleontologists examining part of the evolutionary history of the largest land animals ever to have walked on Earth. Named ' Bicharracosaurus ', it lived about 155 million years ago and has a unique anatomical combination among researchers.

The Bavarian Academy of Sciences, in Germany, in partnership with Argentinian paleontologists. The research was published in a scientific journal and analyzes fossils found in the Cañadón Calcáreo formation, one of the most important regions in the world for dinosaur discoveries. Scientists identified over 30 bones from the animal, including neck, back, and tail vertebrae. The analysis indicates that the dinosaur was about 20 meters long and had already become an adult when it died.

What impressed the scientists was the mixture of characteristics on its skeleton. Some structures resemble those of giant sauropods like Diplodocus. This combination may indicate that the evolution of large dinosaurs was more complex and diverse than previously believed. According to the authors, the discovery helps fill an important gap in the South American fossil record.

Much of the theory on dinosaur evolution was built on fossils found mainly in which suggest that different lineages may have coexisted and developed in parallel





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Bicharracosaurus Discovery Dinosaur Evolution Paleontologist Saxony

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