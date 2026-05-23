44º Intercolegial Starts: First Day of Futsal Disputed, with Games Set for Next Week [Brazil, Sesc]

The first day of the 44th edition of the Intercolegial, one of the largest student sports events in Brazil, takes place in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday, with 12 sports scheduled for the first semester and 11 for the second semester. Futsal will be at the forefront, with 21 games to be played on the opening day. Notable matches include Geo Nicaragua vs. Centro Integral Teófilo de Souza Pinto and ETE Ferreira Viana vs. ETE Triângulo, while there will be other equally exciting games as well. Juciely Silva, former volleyball ace and now Intercolegial's new spokesperson, and Flamengo tennis coach will also be part of the event.

Alunos disputam partida durante a primeira rodada do futsal na última edição do Intercolegial , no Sesc Nova Iguaçu — Foto: Joilson Marcone Começam hoje, com o futsal, as disputas da 44ª edição do Intercolegial O GLOBO/Sesc.

A modalidade também terá jogos neste domingo e no próximo sábado, dia 30, e as finais estão previstas para 14 de junho. No primeiro semestre, o calendário ainda prevê competições de skate e tênis de mesa. Ao longo do segundo, os colégios disputarão medalhas nas modalidades basquete, handebol, vôlei, vôlei de praia, xadrez, atletismo, natação, judô e badminton. O Intercolegial é realizado pelo GLOBO, com patrocínio do Sesc-RJ e apoio de Guaracamp.

Congresso de Abertura do Intercolegial 2026 apresenta Juciely Silva como nova embaixadora e tem participação de técnico de vôlei do Flameng





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Intercolegial Brazil Student Sports Event Futsal Games Endorsement News Juciely Silva

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